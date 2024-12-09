Wallenius Marine is leading the way in creating the world's first wind-powered car and truck carrier, partnering with RISE, KTH, and Oceanbird to conduct cutting-edge wind tunnel tests.

The tests are being carried out at one of Europe's most advanced wind tunnels in Gothenburg, Sweden, where wind speeds can reach up to 250 km/h. A 5x2 metre model of the vessel, weighing 1.2 tons, has been constructed using advanced technology to simulate the full aerodynamic performance of the ship.

The primary focus of the tests is to validate the latest design for wind-powered PCTC vessels. To achieve this, the tests will investigate the interaction between the vessel's hull and six high-tech wing sails, as well as determine the optimal distance between the hull and wing for maximum performance. Additionally, the tests will evaluate the impact of three different types of command bridges on the vessel's performance, analyse the effects of "off-design conditions" on the ship's operation, such as misaligned wing sails, and gather valuable data for the development of advanced wing control systems.

The unique aspect of these tests is the combination of the hull and multiple wings in a large wind tunnel, using a full-scale model. Previously, wing sails have been tested independently without a hull.

"We are currently at a central stage in the design process where we want to ensure that our design meets all technical and operational requirements before we finalise the tender design," says Carl Fagergren, Senior Project Manager at Wallenius Marine.

By harnessing the power of wind energy, Wallenius Marine's wind-powered PCTC vessel has the potential to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and operating costs. Representatives from KTH, RISE SSPA, and Oceanbird are contributing their expertise and technical knowledge to the project. The collaboration aims to push the boundaries of innovation in maritime transport and reduce the environmental impact of the shipping industry.