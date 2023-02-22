WiseTech reported a 35 percent increase in total revenue at A$378.2 million ($257.2 million) for the first half of 2023 (H122: A$281 million), reflecting strong growth of the CargoWise platform (up 50 percent). "Total revenue growth benefited from a $2.3 million forex tailwind and includes $5.7 million growth from tuck-in acquisitions," says an official release. CargoWise revenue in H123 increased A$96.1 million, or 50 percent on H122, to $289.2 million ($197 million). "Organically, CargoWise revenue increased A$88.3 million or 46 percent, reflecting:

*Growth from existing customers equating to A$74.1 million (H122: A$37.3 million), driven by the continued progress of global rollouts, price increases and new product releases; and

*Growth from new customers equating to A$14.2 million (H122: A$11.8 million). Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 36 percent to A$187.3 million ($127.4 million), including tuck-in M&A dilution and A$10.1 million M&A costs, the release added. "Recent M&A activities limited EBITDA margin growth to 50 percent, up 1pp on 1H22. Organically, the company achieved an EBITDA margin of 53 percent for the half, up 4pp on H122. This improvement reflects WiseTech’s enhanced operating leverage, pricing, new product releases, and ongoing financial discipline." Statutory Net Profit after Tax (NPAT) of A$109.0 million was up 41 percent (H122: A$77.4 million) and underlying NPAT of A$108.5 million was up 40 percent. WiseTech announced the acquisitions of Envase Technologies ($230 million) and Blume Global ($414 million), two leading North American landside logistics businesses, extending and strengthening WiseTech’s position in one of its six key development priority areas, the release said.

Richard White, Founder and CEO, WiseTech

Richard White, Founder and CEO, WiseTech says: “Our strong first half performance highlights the continued resilience of our business model and progress of our 3P strategy. Our ability to deliver strong growth in revenue, earnings and free cash flow, in a softening global macroeconomic climate, is the result of a tremendous effort by our teams around the world and we’re immensely proud of the progress we are making towards our vision of being the operating system for global logistics.