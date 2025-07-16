YANMU East Logistics Park has been awarded EDGE Advanced certification by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), recognising significant energy and resource efficiency in three of its newly developed warehouses.

EDGE, or Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies, is a green building certification system developed by the IFC, a member of the World Bank Group. The EDGE Advanced level reflects high-performance benchmarks, requiring at least 40% improvement in energy efficiency compared to conventional buildings. YANMU East’s warehouses exceeded these thresholds, achieving 49% energy savings, 53% water savings, and a 59% reduction in embodied carbon.

This milestone follows YANMU’s successful EGP 1.5 billion financing from CIB to develop the YANMU East Logistics Park—enabling the delivery of high-performance, environmentally responsible warehouses.

YANMU is a collaborative venture in Egypt between HAU Logistics—a logistics-focused investment partnership between Hassan Allam Utilities and AP Moller. Positioned as Egypt's modern warehousing hub, YANMU supports market entry and growth for multinational, regional, and local companies.

The certification comes as part of a broader strategy by YANMU and parent firm Hassan Allam Utilities to integrate environmental sustainability into industrial and logistics infrastructure. The warehouses were financed through a Commercial International Bank (CIB) facility, which is partnered with IFC to offer cashbacks of up to 2.8% on loans for EDGE-certified buildings.

Amr Allam, Co-CEO of Hassan Allam Holding, stated: “At Hassan Allam Utilities, green investment is central to our strategy for sustainable growth. The EDGE Advanced certification awarded to YANMU Logistics Park reflects this commitment in action. This milestone was achieved through our close collaboration with CIB and IFC, whose partnership has been instrumental in aligning environmental ambitions with forward-thinking development. We are proud to lead this transformation, setting new standards for sustainability in the logistics sector and contributing to a greener future for Egypt.”

Further certifications at YANMU East are expected by the end of the year, reinforcing the project's role in promoting sustainable industrial development in Egypt’s logistics sector.