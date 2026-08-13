In a major step forward for regional agricultural trade and phytosanitary capacity, Zambia has officially handed over a rehabilitated and upgraded Plant Quarantine and Phytosanitary Service (PQPS) laboratory and office facility in Livingstone. The modernised facility, situated in the heart of Southern Province’s primary horticulture and citrus-producing belt, promises to bring critical plant health diagnostic services directly to local producers, exporters, and key border crossings.

The strategic upgrading of the laboratory is anticipated to reduce the overall time and testing costs for plants and plant products by up to 50 per cent. This reduction in operational bottlenecks will significantly empower local farmers, nurseries, and cross-border traders to meet stringent sanitary and phytosanitary requirements mandated by regional and international markets.

The rehabilitation project was executed through a collaborative partnership between the Government of Zambia and TradeMark Africa (TMA), backed by funding from the United Kingdom. On 7 August 2026, the facility was officially handed over by Mr Siazongo Siakalenge, Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet for Finance and Economic Development, along with Hope Situmbeko, TMA Regional Director for Southern Africa. The scope of work involved the comprehensive rehabilitation of laboratory and office space, the installation of durable laboratory worktops, enhanced security systems, and the deployment of essential modern diagnostic equipment.

Highlighting the strategic value of the project during the official handover ceremony, Mr Siakalenge said: “This laboratory is an investment in the competitiveness of our farmers and the integrity of our plant health system. As Zambia works to expand agricultural exports and deepen regional trade, facilities such as this help ensure that our plants and plant products are safe, compliant and able to move efficiently to market. We appreciate the UK Government and TradeMark Africa for their partnership in strengthening this critical national capacity,”

John Mulongoti, Permanent Secretary for Technical Services at the Ministry of Agriculture, echoed these sentiments, emphasising the intrinsic link between plant health, trade competitiveness, and national food security: “Plant health underpins both our food security and our competitiveness in trade. This upgraded laboratory not only brings reliable phytosanitary diagnostics closer to the producers, exporters and border points of Southern Province, but also strengthens our ability to respond to pest and disease risks, but also to protect Zambian agriculture while keeping our produce competitive in export markets.”

Logistically, Livingstone serves as a vital cross-border hub near key regional trade pathways. The facility is positioned in close proximity to the Victoria Falls crossing into Zimbabwe and the Kazungula crossing into Botswana. By anchoring plant health surveillance and inspection services near Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula International Airport and the Victoria Falls border, the laboratory actively supports Southern Province’s main value chains, including maize, citrus, and general horticulture.

The newly upgraded laboratory boosts surveillance and diagnostic precision for several high-consequence plant health threats. These regulated and emerging risks include fruit flies, thrips, whiteflies, aphids, fall armyworm, seed- and grain-associated fungal pathogens, Drosophila suzukii, Pepper ringspot virus, Goss’s bacterial wilt, and bud rot of palms. Swift and early detection allows regulatory authorities to make fast, informed decisions regarding certification, treatment, quarantine, release, or rejection. The laboratory will directly serve seed and plant-product enterprises, commercial nurseries, importers, exporters, clearing and forwarding agents, cross-border traders, and state regulatory agencies.

Dr Kenneth Msiska, Director of PQPS, pointed out the operational relief the facility brings to the local trade community: “For too long, producers and exporters in this region have had to send samples to distant laboratories and wait extended periods for results, adding time and cost to their operations. The Livingstone laboratory will enable us to conduct critical pest, disease and seed-health testing closer to where agricultural production and trade take place. This will strengthen crop protection and provide producers with a faster, more dependable route to meeting export-market requirements,”

Emphasising the wider trade and economic benefits, TMA Regional Director for Southern Africa, Ms Situmbeko, remarked: “When reliable diagnostic services are more accessible to producers and border agencies, regulatory decisions can be made sooner, businesses face fewer avoidable delays and Zambia is better positioned to protect and expand its market access. We are proud to work with the Governments of Zambia and the United Kingdom to translate stronger plant health infrastructure into practical opportunities for farmers, exporters and traders,”

The inauguration of the Livingstone laboratory builds upon wider national initiatives to enhance Zambia's trade and agricultural infrastructure. TradeMark Africa previously partnered with the government to rehabilitate and equip the PQPS plant health facility at the Nakonde One Stop Border Post, which significantly improved maize screening and strengthened national food security.