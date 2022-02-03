February 3, 2022: Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) air cargo terminal in CY 2021 handled a record 7.7 lakh tonnes of cargo which is 28% more than that of CY 2020 where around 6 lakh tonnes of cargo was facilitated.

In CY 2021, of the approx. 7.7 lakh tonnes of cargo handled, around 2.1 lakh tonnes was facilitated domestically while over 5.6 lakh tonnes was facilitated internationally thus recording a 30 percent rise in domestic volume and 27 percent rise in international volume in comparison to CY 2020 where around 1.6 lakh tonnes of domestic cargo and 4.4 lakh tonnes of international cargo was facilitated. The past year also witnessed over 1.8 lakh aircraft movements, which is 31 percent higher than that of CY 2020. The overall cargo volume at CSMIA is expected to witness a 10 percent growth in CY 2022 and is projected to achieve 95 percent of pre-covid volume by the end of CY 2022.

CSMIA since the start of the pandemic has handled over 10,000 cargo relief flights and transported over 12,000 tonnes of Covid-19 relief cargo which includes 311 million doses of Covid vaccines, over 1000 tons of Oxygen concentrators, 600 tons of Covid medications, 50 tons of oxygen generators, Covid diagnostic kits, Covid medical equipment, face masks & face Shields etc.

Engineering goods, documents & samples, e-commerce and postal cargo emerged as the top goods that were transported the most domestically and automobiles, pharmaceuticals and engineering goods were the top goods in demand internationally in 2021. In the overall share of export cargo, pharmaceuticals were seen to be the highest transported goods contributing to 26 percent, while agro products/perishables contributed to 15 percent, Automobiles at 13 percent, engineering goods at 11 percent, chemicals, garments, dangerous goods, and live animals were the rest of the goods. Furthermore, with the ongoing wave of the pandemic, the airport continues to process critical life-saving medicines and equipments.

Exponential growth was witnessed in export shipments for Frankfurt, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Rio de Janeiro and Omaha while Dubai, Frankfurt, London, Katowice, and Fuzhou witnessed rise in import goods from CSMIA in CY 2021. For the same time period, CSMIA enhanced its international connectivity with the additions of Khrabrovo, Rockland, Rokeby, Bari, Huharaz and Lahr. CSMIA has welcomed Silkway West Freighter operations in July 2021 and Hong Kong Air Cargo Freighter operations in Sep 2021 enhancing capacity to Baku and Hong Kong sectors.