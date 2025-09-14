The evolution of electric postal vehicles in Germany stands as a remarkable narrative of ingenuity, persistence, and progress, stretching from the dawn of the 20th century into today’s era of sustainable transport. Deutsche Post and DHL are at the heart of this story, reflecting on a century’s worth of milestones in electromobility.

With more than 42,000 electric vehicles in operation, DHL Group leads the global logistics sector in fleet electrification. The journey from humble electric tricycles to advanced delivery trucks illustrates how enduring commitment and incremental innovation can redefine an industry.

Early Innovations

In the 1910s, the former "Reichspost" (the postal service of Germany from 1871 to 1945) made a bold move by introducing electric tricycles manufactured by Berliner Elektromobil-Fabrik, known as the B.E.F. Dreirad. These modest vehicles offered just 1.5 horsepower and a top speed of 18 km per hour. Their range was about 50 km, sufficient for city deliveries of letter bags and priority packages. Although they are slow by today’s standards, the tricycles quickly proved their worth for short, frequent routes, enabling efficient transport in areas where combustion engines struggled. Within a decade, around 200 tricycles had become a familiar sight in urban Germany, marking the beginning of electric logistics.

Driving Forward

Technological advancements gathered pace in the 1920s with the introduction of the Bergmann BEL 2500, a delivery vehicle with a substantial payload capacity of 2,500 kg. It achieved a top speed of 20 km per hour, boasted 25 horsepower, and extended its range to 60 km, making it ideal for dense city environments. The design favoured short journeys over open roads and provided a practical solution for urban logistics. Progress continued after World War II, when efforts to modernise and clean up local transport led to the development of the EL2500 E in the 1950s. Built by Maschinenfabrik Esslingen, this model dominated suburban delivery routes in Southern Germany, especially in Freiburg. With a daily travel distance of 18 km and speeds reaching 28 km per hour, the EL2500 E demonstrated the drive for cleaner, more reliable urban transport during a time when environmental concerns began to surface.

StreetScooter’s Impact

After decades without significant electric innovation, Germany’s postal fleet underwent a renaissance in the 2010s with the creation of the StreetScooter Work. Deutsche Post and DHL partnered with RWTH Aachen University and StreetScooter GmbH to design vehicles specifically tailored to the demands of mail and package delivery. The first successful prototype emerged in 2012, offering 65 horsepower and a speed of 85 km per hour, well above previous models. By 2014, the StreetScooter Work and its larger variants were widely used on German roads, integrating features like right-hand drive to improve employee safety. This pioneering endeavour positioned Deutsche Post DHL not only as a logistics trailblazer but also as a leader in automotive innovation. Although the company eventually halted in-house vehicle production, its influence set new standards for electric commercial vehicles.

Transition to Mainstream

Today, DHL Group relies on partnerships with established automakers to expand and develop its electric fleet. The Ford E-Transit, a modern electric transporter, illustrates the progress made in range, power, and practicality—with up to 317 km of driving per charge and horsepower figures between 184 and 269. These vehicles now dominate city and suburban routes, responding to the need for quieter and locally emission-free deliveries. Most of DHL’s electric vehicles in Germany are sourced from Ford and Mercedes, leveraging global expertise to further decarbonise the logistics sector. The latest innovation comes in the form of an extended-range electric truck designed in collaboration with Scania. This truck features an electric drive complemented by a diesel generator that recharges the battery when necessary, boasting up to 400 horsepower and bridging gaps in infrastructure for long-haul transports.

From the first three-wheeled couriers to today’s advanced electric transporters, every step of Germany’s century-long commitment to electromobility embodies purposeful change and gradual transformation. Deutsche Post and DHL’s determination to pioneer, experiment, and adapt now serves as a blueprint for logistics providers worldwide. The journey is far from over, but the achievements so far reveal how resilience and innovation can shape not only corporate fortunes but the very roads along which society moves forward.