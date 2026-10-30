Global supply chain and logistics leader DP World has officially announced the appointment of two highly distinguished professionals, Mr Amer Abdulrahim Kazim and Ms Iman Al Qasim, to its Board of Directors. Stepping into their roles as Independent Non-Executive Directors with immediate effect, the newly appointed board members are expected to play a pivotal role in guiding the strategic direction of the Dubai-based multinational corporation.

These strategic appointments reflect DP World’s ongoing commitment to reinforcing its corporate governance framework whilst bringing diverse leadership perspectives to its boardroom. The integration of Mr Kazim and Ms Al Qasim introduces a wealth of multi-disciplinary expertise, particularly across the critical areas of high-level corporate finance, rigorous auditing, human capital development, and large-scale organisational transformation. As DP World continues to expand its global footprint across ports, terminals, logistics, and marine services, this fortified leadership structure is designed to support the company’s resilient growth trajectory and its ambitious long-term commercial objectives.

Commenting on the recent appointments, His Excellency Essa Kazim, Group Executive Chairman of DP World, said: “I am pleased to welcome Mr Kazim and Ms Al Qasim to the Board. Their extensive experience and expertise across a range of industries will bring valuable perspectives to DP World as we continue to strengthen our governance and deliver on our long-term strategic objectives.”

Mr Amer Abdulrahim Kazim brings more than 27 years of formidable financial and auditing experience to the DP World boardroom. His extensive career spans several of the region's most dynamic and demanding sectors, including banking, aviation, telecommunications, and real estate development. Currently serving as the Group Chief Audit Officer at Emirates NBD Group, Mr Kazim has established a reputation for financial excellence and robust risk management. Prior to his current position, he served as the Chief Financial Officer at the Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du). Furthermore, his distinguished executive portfolio includes holding senior strategic positions at the Emirates Group, Meraas, and Dubai Airports. Beyond his corporate executive roles, Mr Kazim is a deeply respected voice in the financial governance community, currently serving on the Audit Committee of the Emirates Development Bank and holding membership within the UAE Banking Federation Audit Committee.

Complementing this financial expertise is the appointment of Ms Iman Al Qasim, a leading authority on workforce strategy and corporate evolution. She currently serves as the Executive Vice President of Human Capital at Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA). Ms Al Qasim brings over 20 years of specialised experience in human capital management and driving comprehensive organisational transformation across complex commercial entities. Her impressive professional background features senior leadership roles at several flagship organisations throughout the Middle East, including the Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), Mubadala Investment Company, Dolphin Energy, and General Motors Middle East. Demonstrating her broad corporate governance capabilities, she also actively serves on the board of the E7 Group. Her profound understanding of talent management and organisational culture will be instrumental for DP World as the logistics giant continues to manage and develop its vast, diverse global workforce across six continents.