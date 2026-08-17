Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has appointed Mustafa Farouk Ismail Sheikhoun as Chairman of the General Authority of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) for a period of one year, starting August 12, 2026. The appointment was announced by the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) in a social media post.

Sheikhoun has served as Vice Chairman of SCZone for Investment and Promotion Affairs since March 2025, following a career of more than two decades with Egypt's Commercial Representation Authority, where he began in 2000. During his career, Sheikhoun served in Egyptian commercial representation offices in several major international markets, including New Delhi, Paris, Chicago, New York and Sydney, according to SCZone.

The authority also mentioned that his experience included representing Egypt at economic conferences and engagements with major international organisations, including the United Nations, World Trade Organization (WTO), European Union, COMESA, African Union, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the G20 Summit in India.

Sheikhoun is an alumnus of the National Defence College at the Military Academy for Graduate and Strategic Studies and the National Training Academy's Commercial Representation Programme. He also holds a Master's degree in Business Administration from ESLSCA University and has completed several training programmes in economics and international negotiations.

SCZone investment and logistics focus

SCZone was established in 2015 and has been working to position the economic zone as a destination for international investment and as an integrated platform for industrial development and logistics.

The appointment comes as SCZone continues to focus on attracting investment, expanding industrial activity and strengthening its logistics capabilities around the Suez Canal, a major international maritime trade route.

Note: The SCZone social media post was translated using the platform's own translation tool.