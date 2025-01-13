Madhav Kurup, a Dubai-based Indian national, has been elevated to Global Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Hellmann Worldwide Logistics.

“This marks a significant milestone as the first non-German appointed to a global C-suite role at Hellmann,” reads the release.

Madhav’s new role makes him one of the four members of Hellmann’s Executive Management Team, globally responsible for the company. As COO, he will oversee the global product organization for air freight, sea freight, and contract logistics. He will hold direct accountability for the global P&L of all three products, each managed by dedicated global product heads.

Hailing from humble beginnings in Kochi, Kerala, Madhav Kurup built a remarkable career spanning over three decades in the logistics industry. After completing his early education in Kochi, he earned a master’s degree in finance from the University of Kerala, Trivandrum. He began his professional journey as an Officer Trainee with Aspinwall, Maersk Line agency operations in Visakhapatnam, India.

Later, Madhav Kurup joined a global oil & gas services company, contributing to its Integrated Project Management division in Visakhapatnam and Chennai. In 2000, he moved to Dubai, beginning an eight-year tenure with a UAE-based logistics firm, where he advanced to the position of Group General Manager, establishing his expertise in the logistics industry. In 2008, he joined Hellmann Worldwide Logistics as the CEO of the Middle East, headquartered in Dubai, eventually growing and expanding his leadership to oversee the IMEA (Indian Subcontinent, Middle East, and Africa) region. In his new role, he will continue to be based in Dubai and frequently travel to Germany.

During his 16 years of leadership with Hellmann, Madhav expanded IMEA operations to 14 countries and grew the workforce from 100 to over 2,000 employees. He spearheaded significant strategic initiatives, including joint ventures in automotive, healthcare, chemical and fashion sectors in Indian Sub-Continent, Middle East, and Africa.

"From his early days in Kochi to Visakhapatnam and ultimately to Dubai, his career reflects a journey of remarkable personal and professional growth. Madhav has a proven ability to turn ideas into successful operating models and build effective teams through collaboration, inclusivity, and customer-centricity. Committed to continuous learning and adaptability, he stays ahead of the curve in the global logistics industry, ensuring innovation and strong partnerships," reads the release.

On his elevation as Global COO, Madhav Kurup said, "I am honoured to lead the global operations and further strengthen the remarkable legacy of Hellmann. Integrity, transparency, and a strong focus on people development are the core principles that have shaped me as a leader. These values will continue to guide and influence my leadership as I move forward.” He added, “The increasing prominence of Indian professionals in global leadership is inspiring, as it breaks barriers and showcases the power of diverse leadership on the global stage.”

Madhav Kurup believes that his upbringing in Kerala has shaped both his perspective on the world and his approach to leadership. Growing up in such a diverse and complex society taught him the importance of adaptability, empathy, and resilience. These core values have played a crucial role in his journey, from his early days in India to now leading Hellmann. Madhav actively supports various social causes in Kerala, including a shelter home for underprivileged girls.