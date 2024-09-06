Maersk has appointed Lisa Park as its new Managing Director for the United Arab Emirates (UAE), effective October 1, 2024.

In her new role, she will also lead the business and teams in Oman and Qatar, says an official press release from Maersk.

Park has over 22 years of experience in the logistics and shipping industry. She has held several roles and leadership positions across functions in Maersk and its different brands, the release added.

“Park comes from the position of Regional Head of Sales for the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East and Africa region (IMEA). Her prior leadership roles include commercial strategy and business development where she led initiatives that drove market expansion and revenue diversification.”

Richard Morgan, Managing Director, IMEA, Maersk says: “With a comprehensive understanding of our business and our customers and a keen ability to mobilise strong teams, I am confident that under Lisa's leadership, we will continue to achieve new growth milestones for UAE, Oman and Qatar.”

Park adds: “I am excited about accepting the new role of leading the business and team in UAE. I have spent the last four years in this market, and I am happy to get an opportunity to put all the experience I have gathered from my work here and within Maersk into the growth of our business in the UAE.

“I am confident that along with the strong team we have in the UAE, I will be able to contribute to our business strategy and build further on our priorities here.”