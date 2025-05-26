Maersk has appointed Tito Okuku its Managing Director for Eastern Africa, effective May 5, 2025.

Tito brings over 25 years of leadership experience in logistics and supply chain, having successfully led teams and operations across multiple African markets, says an official release. "With an extensive background in strategy, business development, warehousing, landside operations, and fleet management, Tito is uniquely positioned to lead Maersk’s Eastern Africa business into its next growth phase. In his position, Tito will be responsible for Maersk’s commercial business in countries such as Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania, among several others in the Eastern Africa region."

Tito is also familiar with the Maersk ecosystem, having previously served as Managing Director, APM Terminals Kenya (Great Lakes Ports) in 2014, the release added.

"Tito's appointment marks an exciting chapter for our Eastern Africa business," says Richard Morgan, Managing Director, Maersk - Indian Subcontinent, Middle East and Africa. "His proven track record, hands-on knowledge of the region and passion for developing people make him the right leader to drive sustainable growth and deliver continued value to our customers. We are confident that Maersk will deepen its presence and partnerships in Eastern Africa under his leadership."

Okuku adds: "I am honoured to rejoin Maersk and take on this important responsibility. East Africa is a dynamic and diverse region full of potential. I look forward to working closely with our teams and customers to deliver resilient, agile, and customer-focused supply chain solutions that enable trade and create shared growth."