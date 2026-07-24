TradeMark Africa (TMA) has appointed Baraka Mugisha Billy as Country Director for the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), strengthening its in-country leadership as it expands programmes aimed at improving critical minerals trade, modernising border systems and connecting Congolese businesses to regional and global markets.

Based in Kinshasa, Baraka will lead the implementation of TMA's expanding DRC portfolio, working with the Government, development partners and the private sector to advance trade reforms and investments. His immediate priorities include the Critical Minerals and Borderlands programmes, alongside initiatives supporting digital trade, border infrastructure, export competitiveness and regional integration.

The appointment comes as TMA scales up implementation of the €6 million Lobito Corridor Trade Facilitation Programme, financed by the European Union under its Global Gateway strategy. The programme is designed to improve the efficiency and transparency of critical minerals trade along the Kolwezi-Dilolo-Lobito corridor through modernised customs procedures, stronger institutions and enhanced cross-border coordination.

TMA's Borderlands Programme, also funded by the European Union, complements these efforts by improving trade conditions for communities along the DRC-Uganda border. The organisation said its work in the DRC will also support the operationalisation of the Mahagi One-Stop Border Post, improve trade procedures along the Lobito Corridor, expand the use of the Simplified Trade Regime and make small-scale cross-border trade safer and more efficient.

During an introductory meeting with Baraka, Julien Paluku Kahongya, Minister of External Trade of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, welcomed the appointment and discussed priorities for the next phase of cooperation between the Government and TMA. "We welcome the appointment of Mr Baraka Mugisha Billy and look forward to working with him as TradeMark Africa enters a new phase of delivery in the DRC. The Ministry remains committed to advancing reforms that improve cross-border trade, strengthen regional connectivity and create opportunities for Congolese businesses and traders," said Minister Paluku.

David Beer, Chief Executive Officer, TradeMark Africa, said Baraka's appointment would strengthen programme delivery and partnerships as the organisation expands its work in the country. "The DRC has an opportunity to translate its potential in developing critical minerals, logistics and regional trade, into a major increase in jobs, investment and sustainable growth. TradeMark Africa is committed to supporting this. Billy brings extensive delivery experience in the country and across the region, as well as the leadership needed to drive the results that will make a difference for people,” said Beer.

Commenting on his appointment, Baraka Mugisha Billy said, "DRC presents immense opportunities for trade, investment and regional integration. I am honoured to join TradeMark Africa as the country deepens its trade connections across the continent and strengthens its role in regional value chains. My immediate priority is to work with the Government, development partners and the private sector to deliver the Critical Minerals and Borderlands programmes effectively. We will focus on reforms that support businesses, create opportunities for border communities and translate trade into jobs, investment and sustainable economic growth."

Baraka brings more than 12 years of programme management and senior leadership experience across sub-Saharan Africa, including several assignments in the DRC. Prior to joining TMA, he held senior positions at African Initiatives for Relief and Development, Population Services International and Chemonics International.

TradeMark Africa has operated in the DRC since 2017, supporting reforms to reduce the time and cost of cross-border trade and improve regional connectivity. According to the organisation, crossing times at the Goli-Mahagi border fell by 63%, from eight hours in 2019 to three hours in 2024, while permit costs declined by 91%, from $30 to $3. At Kalundu Port, cargo-handling capacity increased fivefold, from 800 tonnes to 4,000 tonnes.

Under its 2023-2030 Country Programme Strategy, TMA aims to support the creation of 47,000 jobs, contribute to a $100 million increase in export value and enable 40,000 women, young people and persons with disabilities to increase their incomes through greater participation in formal trade and regional markets.