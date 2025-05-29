UNICEF and DSV announced that they are expanding their existing partnership to increase humanitarian support for children during emergencies.

The agreement will allow DSV to provide more in-kind flights, helping UNICEF deliver life-saving supplies faster and to more locations. The enhanced collaboration builds on a three-year partnership that focuses on emergency response, reaching vulnerable children and strengthening global supply chains.

“Saving and protecting children's lives is a collective endeavour. Hard-won progress has been possible thanks to the generosity of partners to help children survive and thrive. Our partnership with DSV has been instrumental in this mission, providing crucial support and resources that enable us to reach children in a timely and effective manner,” said UNICEF Director of Private Fundraising and Partnerships, Carla Haddad Mardini.

Over the past year, DSV has provided UNICEF with in-kind air freight support for the delivery of over 85 tonnes of essential supplies to seven countries. These include the first UNICEF airlift to Lebanon in 2024 and the shipment of 30 tonnes of medical equipment and tents to the Democratic Republic of the Congo during the mpox outbreak.

"We're proud to be contributing to the important work that UNICEF is doing for children in need across the world. Throughout this partnership, we are committed to combining our capabilities, industry expertise and global network with UNICEF's mandate to ensure timely access to essential supplies for children caught in emergencies. Together, we overcome logistical challenges and deliver to even the most remote locations," said Jens H. Lund, Group CEO, DSV.

DSV’s continued commitment to providing in-kind flights aims to strengthen UNICEF’s capacity for rapid emergency response. The support allows for critical supplies to reach affected areas within the crucial early days of a crisis, helping to ensure equitable access for children in need.