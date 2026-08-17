Zambia Airways (2014) Limited has appointed Aman Wole Gurmu as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective August 1, 2026. The appointment was announced by the national airline of the Republic of Zambia in a social media post. The airline said Gurmu's appointment reflects the Board's commitment to strong and visionary leadership as it enters its next phase of growth.

Gurmu brings around 19 years of experience in the international aviation sector, spanning airline leadership, commercial strategy, sales, market development and strategic partnerships.

Ethiopian Airlines experience

Gurmu previously spent more than 18 years with Ethiopian Airlines, where he held various commercial and sales leadership roles. He most recently served as Director of Addis Ababa Sales, leading the airline's sales strategy in the Addis Ababa market, with a focus on revenue growth and market share expansion.

In that role, he managed the sales team and oversaw relationships with corporate clients, travel agencies and key institutions, while coordinating with internal teams to align sales activities with Ethiopian Airlines' commercial objectives. His experience across airline sales, market development and commercial strategy brings a strong commercial background to his new role at Zambia Airways.

The national airline of the Republic of Zambia, Zambia Airways (2014) Limited is based in Lusaka, with Kenneth Kaunda International Airport serving as its hub. The airline was established in 2014 under a shareholder agreement between the Government of Zambia, through Industrial Development Corporation Limited (IDC), and Ethiopian Airlines Group. Under the agreement signed in August 2018, IDC holds 55%, while Ethiopian Airlines Group holds 45% of the airline.

Zambia Airways serves the business and tourism sectors and operates passenger and air cargo services. The airline currently operates a fleet of two aircraft — one Boeing 737-800 and one Bombardier Dash 8-Q400.

Its current network covers Zambia, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Kenya and Tanzania, with destinations including Ndola, Solwezi, Livingstone and Lusaka in Zambia; Harare in Zimbabwe; Johannesburg in South Africa; Nairobi in Kenya; and Dar es Salaam in Tanzania.

Focus on regional connectivity

Zambia Airways' stated vision is to become a competitive regional airline by providing safe, market-driven and customer-focused passenger and air cargo transport. Its mission includes providing safe and reliable passenger and cargo services while supporting regional connectivity and contributing to the socio-economic development of Zambia and the wider region. The airline's stated values include safety, continuous learning, performance, innovation and reducing bureaucracy.

Moreover, Zambia Airways said Gurmu's appointment reflects the Board's ambition to build a competitive, safe, customer-focused and market-driven airline connecting Zambia to regional and global opportunities. Gurmu's background in commercial strategy, sales, revenue growth and market development comes as the airline seeks to strengthen its network and commercial position. His appointment marks a new leadership phase for Zambia Airways as it focuses on expanding connectivity and supporting the development of trade, tourism and investment in Zambia and the wider region.