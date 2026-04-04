Alaa Farouk, Egypt’s Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, has announced the opening of the Uruguayan market to Egyptian agricultural exports of onions and garlic, marking a step toward expanding Egypt’s presence in Latin American markets.

The announcement followed a joint report submitted to the minister by Ahmed Rizk, Head of the Agricultural Services Sector, and Mohamed El-Mansy, Head of the Central Administration for Agricultural Quarantine. The report outlined the results of technical negotiations and ongoing efforts aimed at increasing Egypt’s agricultural export opportunities globally.

According to El-Mansy, the development came after intensive discussions between Egyptian and Uruguayan authorities. The negotiations concluded with bilateral meetings held on the sidelines of the 20th session of the Commission on Sanitary and Phytosanitary Measures (CPS) in Rome in mid-March. Both sides agreed on the technical and health requirements necessary to ensure the quality and safety of Egyptian agricultural products entering the Uruguayan market.

The report also highlighted positive indicators for Egyptian exports of the two crops in early 2026. Onion exports reached around 24,275 tonnes during the first three months of the year, while garlic exports totalled approximately 5,147 tonnes over the same period.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation said it will continue efforts to maintain the quality of Egyptian produce and expand access to international markets, supporting the national economy and strengthening Egypt’s position in global agricultural trade.