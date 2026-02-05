Egypt has officially opened the Vietnamese market to its exports of fresh onions and garlic, marking a significant step in the country’s strategy to expand agricultural exports to Asia and support farmers and exporters, the Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation announced on February 3, 2026.

Egypt’s Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation Alaa Farouq said the development comes ahead of the start of the new export season and reflects the political leadership’s directives to diversify international markets for Egyptian produce. The move is expected to strengthen Egypt’s position in Asian markets and contribute to export growth in key horticultural products.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, Farouq received a joint report from Ahmed Ossam, Head of the Agricultural Services and Follow-up Sector, and Mohamed El-Mansi, Head of the Central Administration of Agricultural Quarantine. The report outlined the technical and diplomatic efforts that led to Vietnam’s approval of Egyptian fresh onion and garlic exports.

The approval followed more than two years of technical coordination between the Egyptian Agricultural Quarantine and Vietnamese authorities, conducted in cooperation with the Egyptian embassy in Hanoi. These efforts focused on aligning Egypt’s phytosanitary systems with Vietnamese import requirements, culminating in Vietnam’s acceptance of Egypt’s plant health measures.

El-Mansi said that the Technical Circular has been issued and circulated to inspectors and exporters to ensure full compliance with the required international standards. He added that the opening of the Vietnamese market is expected to boost exports of onions and garlic, citing the strong reputation of Egyptian produce and its conformity with global quality specifications.

Official data from the Agricultural Quarantine shows rising global demand for Egyptian onions and garlic. By the end of 2025, Egypt had exported approximately 288,000 tonnes of fresh onions and 45,000 tonnes of fresh garlic to markets worldwide.

The market opening coincides with Farouq’s visit to Berlin to participate in Fruit Logistica 2026, the world’s leading trade fair for fresh produce, held from February 4 to 6. The minister travelled on Tuesday as part of Egypt’s broader efforts to promote agricultural exports and attract investment into the sector.

Egypt’s agricultural exports, including fresh and processed products, exceeded $11.5 billion in 2025, according to the ministry. During Fruit Logistica, Farouq is scheduled to meet with global companies and investors involved in agro-processing and packaging to present investment opportunities linked to Egypt’s national agricultural projects.

The visit is intended to support exporters and facilitate access to European and Asian markets, while showcasing Egypt’s capabilities across the agricultural value chain.

Farouq noted that Fruit Logistica provides an opportunity to review the latest agricultural technologies and developments in AI-driven supply chains. He highlighted Egypt’s strong international reputation in key crops such as oranges and potatoes, as well as the country’s commitment to meeting the highest global quality and phytosanitary standards.

The opening of the Vietnamese market and Egypt’s participation in Fruit Logistica 2026 underline the government’s focus on strengthening export-oriented agriculture, enhancing market access, and positioning the country as a reliable supplier in global fresh produce trade.