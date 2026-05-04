Egypt has received approval to export aquaculture products to the European Union for the first time, marking a significant milestone for the country’s seafood industry and opening access to one of the world’s most regulated and high-value markets.

The announcement was made by Egypt’s National Food Safety Authority (NFSA) on April 29, 2026, following years of technical preparations aimed at aligning domestic production with stringent EU food safety requirements.The decision is expected to be formally adopted in the third quarter of 2026 and will come into force 20 days after ratification.

At the core of the approval process was the establishment of a nationwide monitoring system for veterinary drug residues, a critical prerequisite for entry into the European market. The system is designed to ensure that aquaculture products meet EU thresholds for food safety and consumer protection.

The approval covers a broad range of aquaculture exports, including finfish and related products, as well as crustaceans. This provides Egyptian producers with new opportunities to diversify export destinations and tap into Europe’s strong demand for seafood.

Industry stakeholders see the development as a strategic breakthrough that could enhance Egypt’s position in the global aquaculture trade, particularly as demand for traceable and sustainably sourced seafood continues to rise.

Authorities are now focused on completing the final regulatory steps required before exports can begin. These include certifying aquaculture farms and processing facilities, strengthening traceability systems across the supply chain, and expanding laboratory testing capacity to ensure ongoing compliance with EU standards.

In parallel, Egypt is also preparing regulatory frameworks for composite food products that include multiple ingredients, such as seafood combined with dairy or other animal-based components. These products must meet additional EU import requirements related to ingredient sourcing, labeling and safety controls.