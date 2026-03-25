Egypt’s agricultural exports recorded growth in 2025, with citrus shipments leading the overall export basket. Export volumes of citrus exceeded 2.2 million tonnes during the year, allowing the country to retain its position as the world’s largest orange exporter for the sixth consecutive year, ahead of Spain and South Africa.

Data from the Central Administration for Agricultural Quarantine showed that the total value of agricultural exports, including fresh and processed products, surpassed US$11.5 billion in 2025. Citrus contributed the largest share to this value, supported by an increase in cultivated areas and the adoption of coding systems that enable product traceability from farm to market.

The expansion of export markets also supported shipment volumes during the year. Egyptian citrus entered markets with regulatory requirements, with countries such as the Philippines, Australia, and Venezuela added as destinations for oranges and grapefruit.

The Ministry of Agriculture indicated that the sector is focusing on increasing value-added output. This includes expansion of processing industries such as juice and essential oil production to support export revenue and employment generation.

Authorities also continued to support exporters through measures aimed at facilitating shipping and improving port infrastructure. These measures aim to preserve product quality during transit and uphold export performance in international markets.