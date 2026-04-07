Egypt is seeking to expand export-oriented manufacturing as part of efforts to increase the added value of agricultural products and strengthen the country’s position in global markets.

Egypt’s Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Mohamed Farid said the government is working to encourage manufacturing for export, particularly in sectors that process agricultural products for international markets. Farid made the remarks during a visit to the Verde Foods factory in Benha, part of a tour of the investment zone led by Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli, according to a statement from the State Information Service.

The factory produces and packages fruits, vegetables, legumes and pickles using automated systems. Built on an area of 1,800 m², the facility currently produces about 3,000 tonnes annually, with plans to increase production capacity to 4,500 tonnes. Officials said approximately 95% of the factory’s output is exported, with exports valued at around $3 million.

Farid said expanding this model would help increase the added value of Egypt’s agricultural products while supporting export growth and improving the country’s trade balance. He added that the government is continuing efforts to improve the business environment and support investors in productive sectors, particularly industries that contribute to expanding exports. The visit forms part of broader government initiatives aimed at strengthening export-driven manufacturing and attracting investment into sectors that can increase foreign currency revenues.