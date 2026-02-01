Ghana has exported 26 tonnes of mangoes by road to Morocco in 2025, marking the first time the fruit has been transported by truck between the two countries, according to Elizabeth Ofosu-Agyare, Ghana’s Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry.

The minister disclosed the development while speaking at the Government’s Accountability Series on Wednesday, January 21, during a review of recent trade and agribusiness activities.

“In 2025, for the first time in Ghana's export history, mangoes were transported by trucks to Morocco. We had about 26 metric tonnes transported by road. The trucks actually came all the way from Morocco to pick the mangoes,” she said.

The overland shipment reflects efforts to diversify export routes and strengthen regional and continental trade linkages. According to the minister, Moroccan trucks travelled to Ghana to collect the mangoes directly, demonstrating growing cross-border logistics cooperation.

Ofosu-Agyare said the shipment highlights progress in agribusiness exports and the use of alternative transport corridors, particularly within Africa. She noted that such initiatives support Ghana’s broader strategy to expand non-traditional exports and improve market access for agricultural produce.

The minister also referred to outcomes linked to Ghana’s participation in international trade events, including the World Expo Osaka in Japan. She said Ghana’s presence at the event had already generated tangible investment interest.

“I am happy to say that after our participation in Osaka, the Japanese state minister in charge of foreign affairs led a fifty-member investment delegation to Ghana. A direct effect of what we did in Osaka,” she said.

The remarks were made as part of a wider assessment of Ghana’s trade, agribusiness and export performance over the past year, with the government positioning logistics diversification and international engagement as key drivers of future growth.