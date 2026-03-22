Kenya’s floriculture sector is poised for expansion as the government and industry stakeholders intensify efforts to enhance competitiveness, improve logistics, and diversify export markets.

The country remains one of the world’s leading exporters of cut flowers, supplying key markets across Europe, the Middle East, and emerging destinations. The industry supports more than 150,000 direct jobs and generated approximately $850 million in export earnings in 2024, underscoring its importance to Kenya’s economy.

Speaking at the Kenya Flower Council Rift Regional Meeting in Naivasha, Elizabeth Miguda, Acting Director for Domestic Trade, representing Principal Secretary for Trade Regina Ombam, reiterated the government’s commitment to working closely with industry players to address policy, regulatory, and logistical challenges.

The focus, she noted, is on strengthening the sector’s global competitiveness while expanding access to new and existing markets.

Industry stakeholders highlighted the sector’s growth potential, with Kenya Flower Council projecting significant gains over the next decade. The council’s CEO, Clement Tulezi said the floriculture sector could scale up to approximately Sh150 billion in annual export revenue while increasing employment from 150,000 to 250,000 jobs.

According to Tulezi, this growth will be supported by expanding production acreage from the current 5,300 hectares to around 10,000 hectares, alongside efforts to diversify export markets beyond traditional European destinations to emerging markets such as India and South Korea.

The KFC CEO also emphasised the need for continued investment in logistics and infrastructure, particularly in strengthening cold chain systems critical for maintaining product quality in international shipments.





In addition, Tulezi called for targeted tax incentives and supportive policy frameworks to attract further investment into the sector and sustain long-term growth.

The meeting brought together a wide range of stakeholders, including farm owners, managers, logistics companies, and industry associations, reflecting a coordinated approach to addressing challenges and unlocking opportunities within Kenya’s floriculture industry.

As global demand for fresh flowers continues to evolve, Kenya’s focus on infrastructure, policy support, and market diversification is expected to play a key role in shaping the sector’s next phase of growth.