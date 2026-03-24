Maastricht Aachen Airport has released new operational data indicating that flower shipments processed at the Dutch cargo hub move through the airport faster than at other European gateways. The findings are based on data collected in 2025, including thousands of temperature measurements, and point to shorter handling times and faster delivery to end destinations.

According to the data, flower cargo handled at Maastricht Aachen Airport reaches its final destination in half the time on average compared to shipments routed through other airports in the European Union. The airport reports an average handling time of three hours for flower cargo, while comparable handling times at other airports range between 3.5 hours and 6.5 hours.

The airport introduced monitoring technology in 2025 to track conditions affecting perishable cargo. The system recorded around 5,000 temperature measurements across shipments. The data indicates that reduced exposure to higher temperatures during handling contributes to maintaining product quality across the supply chain.

“Handling time is a decisive factor in the quality and shelf life of flowers,” said Dean Boljuncic, Head of Commercial Development at Maastricht Aachen Airport.

“Every minute flowers are exposed to higher temperatures shortens their lifespan. This data shows that MST consistently needs less time to process delicate cargo, thereby reducing value loss across the supply chain.”

The airport reports that handling times remain within a range of two to four hours during peak periods. In comparison, the longest handling times recorded at other European cargo airports range from seven to ten hours.

The location of the airport and its road connectivity also influence delivery timelines. Maastricht Aachen Airport states that 80 per cent of flower shipments arriving at the facility reach the Aalsmeer flower auction before closing on the same day. This reduces transit time between arrival and sale.

Shorter handling and transit times reduce the length of the logistics chain and lower the risk of product loss. The airport states that this leads to improved outcomes for retailers and end consumers.

“These results show that we are not only fast, but above all remarkably consistent,” added Boljuncic.

“For perishables such as flowers, time is literally money. With these insights into the entire chain, we can reduce waste, increase quality, and offer our customers a reliable transport network.”

The monitoring system supports real time tracking of cargo conditions and enables adjustments in handling processes. The airport positions this capability as part of its strategy to manage time sensitive shipments.

Maastricht Aachen Airport operates without slot restrictions and offers direct motorway access. The airport states that available capacity and reduced waiting times position it as an alternative to larger cargo hubs in Europe.

Maastricht Aachen Airport, located in the Limburg province of the Netherlands, is the second largest cargo hub in the country. Established in 1945, it handles cargo including flowers and dangerous goods and also operates passenger services. The airport serves as a base for multiple international airlines and holds IATA CEIV Pharma certification. Investment from Royal Schiphol Group is expected to support further development.