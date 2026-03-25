Morocco is expected to export nearly 550,000 tonnes of mandarins during the 2025/26 season, maintaining its position among the world’s major suppliers despite climate-related challenges and rising competition from other exporting countries.

Mandarins and clementines together account for roughly 83% of Morocco’s total citrus exports, making them the dominant product segment in the country’s citrus trade, according to a report by L’Economiste.

The strong share of mandarins in Morocco’s citrus exports continues to support its role in global markets, where supply is concentrated among a relatively small group of producers. Key exporters include Spain, Turkey, Morocco, Egypt and South Africa, which together supply a large share of international demand.

Globally, mandarin production is estimated at between 38 million and 43 million tonnes, with China accounting for more than 60% of total output. However, most of China’s production is consumed domestically, leaving international markets largely supplied by exporters in the Mediterranean region and the Southern Hemisphere.

Morocco’s export competitiveness is supported by its geographic proximity to European markets and a production calendar that allows certain varieties to reach the European Union at times when competing supplies remain limited.

At the same time, competition among Mediterranean exporters is intensifying. Turkey and Egypt continue to expand export volumes, supported by relatively lower production costs, while South Africa is increasing its presence in global citrus markets through continued investment in its citrus industry.

Mandarins remain Morocco’s second-largest agricultural export after tomatoes, underscoring the fruit’s importance to the country’s agricultural economy and export portfolio.