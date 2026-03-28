South Africa’s citrus exporters are preparing for the 2026 shipping season to the US, with industry stakeholders expressing cautious optimism following adjustments to tariff policies and a record export performance last year.

According to Summer Citrus from South Africa, preparations for the upcoming season are already underway, with discussions taking place with shipping lines, retailers and other supply chain partners.

“Last year, South Africa citrus growers continued to show their commitment to the US market,” said Suhanra Conradie of Summer Citrus from South Africa. “We had already planned our volumes, logistics, infrastructure, etc. when the tariffs were announced.”

Despite the challenges, South Africa continued shipping citrus to the US, maintaining a trade relationship that has been in place for more than 25 years. The season ultimately concluded with record export volumes, largely driven by strong orange shipments.

“At the start of the season, we could have never imagined that 2025 would become a record year for us.” Conradie mentioned that a healthy crop combined with market demand allowed exporters to ship slightly higher volumes than usual.

A key development for exporters was the announcement that oranges would be exempt from tariffs. “While this doesn't mean it's business as usual, it is a bit easier for the economics to make sense, which will also help the overall program and shipments to the US” Conradie said. “This means we are back in business for 2026, and we can start having conversations with shipping lines, retailers, and other supply chain partners about the upcoming season.”

Further tariff reductions announced toward the end of February for other citrus categories—including Easy Peelers, Star Ruby and lemons—have also helped ease discussions with US importers and retailers.

“When looking ahead at the 2026 season from a production point of view, we expect a very normal crop on all our fruit types,” Conradie added, noting that production volumes remain dependent on factors such as weather conditions.

From a logistics perspective, Philadelphia remains the primary entry hub for South African citrus in the US. Shipments will continue to arrive through both conventional break-bulk vessels and containerised services.

“From a shipping perspective, Philadelphia is the main hub for perishables and citrus from South Africa will continue to arrive on both sides of the Delaware river. Dedicated conventional break bulk vessels will arrive on one side and the container service on the other side.”





The containerised shipments will largely operate through a dedicated service provided by MSC, supporting regular supply to the market. “These shipping options combined should allow for weekly arrivals into the US market, providing consumers with fresh, sweet, and delicious citrus,” Conradie said. “Providing consumers with high quality fruit has been our strength and continues to drive our success in the US market.”