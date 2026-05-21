South Africa has overtaken Spain to become the world’s largest citrus exporter by volume after shipping 2.9 million tonnes of citrus in 2025, according to the country’s Department of Agriculture. The achievement was welcomed by South African Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen, who described it as a significant milestone for the country’s agricultural sector and a reflection of the industry’s global competitiveness. “This great achievement is one that should be celebrated by all South Africans. To overtake a citrus export giant like Spain, even by a small margin, is no easy feat. We are known for our world-class quality fruit and strict compliance with international plant health standards,” Steenhuisen said in a statement.

The Department of Agriculture noted that South Africa exported 2.9 million tonnes of citrus during 2025, allowing it to surpass Spain, which had long held the position as the world’s leading citrus exporter by volume. Steenhuisen cautioned, however, that the ranking reflects a specific set of global market conditions. While South Africa now leads in export volumes, countries such as China, Brazil and Spain continue to dominate global citrus production, with a significant share of their output destined for domestic consumption.

The minister also highlighted that Spain’s export performance in 2025 was affected by increasingly complex climatic challenges, which contributed to changes in global export rankings. According to Steenhuisen, South Africa and Spain continue to play complementary roles within the international citrus market. Spain primarily supplies citrus during the Northern Hemisphere season, while South Africa serves global markets during the Southern Hemisphere summer months. This seasonal balance helps maintain year-round availability of fresh citrus for consumers worldwide and supports stability across international retail markets. Steenhuisen also commended the Citrus Growers Association for its leadership during a period marked by market volatility and evolving trade conditions.

Looking ahead, he reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting agricultural exports through expanded market access initiatives and efforts to reduce trade-related costs. “Our production growth must be met with intensified diplomacy and infrastructure support. We are continuously looking for new market opportunities while working to ensure that we expand our current markets,” Steenhuisen said.

South Africa’s citrus industry remains one of the country’s most important agricultural export sectors, supplying oranges, lemons, grapefruits and soft citrus varieties to markets across Europe, Asia, the Middle East and North America.