South Africa’s apple export volumes are expected to increase by about 5 per cent in the 2026 season, industry group Hortgro has reported, with exports forecast to reach 49.6 million 27.5-pound cartons.

Hortgro’s first seasonal outlook said the projected rise reflects strong growth from young orchards coming into full production and an overall recovery in orchard performance after challenges last season.

In contrast, pear export volumes are forecast to fall by around four per cent compared with the previous season, with shipments estimated at 22.3 million cartons. Hortgro attributed the decline mainly to orchard removals, smaller fruit size and the very high shipments seen in some pear varieties last season.

The report said the South African season began earlier this year, about seven to ten days ahead of usual timing, but producers are facing water constraints in some growing areas that could affect final volumes.

Among apple types, red bi-coloured varieties such as Royal Gala are expected to lead the overall increase, with Royal Gala/Gala exports projected to grow by 12 per cent. Exports of Cripps Pink (Pink Lady) and Cripps Red (Joya) apples are also forecast to rise, while Golden Delicious volumes are expected to decline. Fuji apples are anticipated to see an 11 per cent rise in exports as new plantings mature.

Hortgro said overall fruit quality remains good, though smaller sizes may affect market outcomes. The Port of Cape Town is under pressure from high volumes, operational delays and wind-related disruptions, which are expected to continue into the pome fruit season.