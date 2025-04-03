APM Terminals has acquired the Panama Canal Railway Company (PCRC) from Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) and the Lanco Group/Mi‑Jack.

"PCRC operates a 76-km (47-mile) single-line railway adjacent to the Panama Canal that mainly facilitates cargo movement between the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. In 2024, the PCRC generated revenue of $77 million and $36 million in EBITDA," says an official release from APM Terminals.

Keith Svendsen, CEO, APM Terminals says: "The Panama Canal Railway Company represents an attractive infrastructure investment in the region aligned to our core services of intermodal container movement. The company is highly regarded for its operational excellence and will provide a significant opportunity for us to offer a broader range of services to the global shipping customers we serve."

Keith Creel, President and Chief Executive Officer, CPKC adds: "We are pleased to have completed this transaction with APM Terminals, a part of A.P. Moller - Maersk, a key strategic partner of CPKC and a major customer of the Panama Canal Railway Company. The sale of this non-core asset creates value for our shareholders and reflects our commitment to optimise our assets as we focus on growing our core North American rail business through our unrivalled three-nation network connecting Canada, the United States and Mexico."