The governments of Botswana and Namibia are progressing plans for the proposed Trans Kalahari Railway (TKR), a strategic cross-border infrastructure project designed to provide Botswana and the wider Southern African region with direct rail access to the Atlantic Ocean through the Port of Walvis Bay in Namibia.

According to updates shared by the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure - Botswana on social media, the project will begin north of the Port of Walvis Bay and extend into Botswana, creating a dedicated freight corridor linking the landlocked country with one of Southern Africa's key maritime gateways.

The railway is expected to complement the existing Trans Kalahari road corridor by providing an alternative freight route, helping to reduce transport costs, improve trade connectivity and enhance the efficiency of cargo movements between the two countries. The post said the corridor is also intended to support economic development by creating opportunities for industrialisation, employment and logistics growth in Botswana, Namibia and the wider Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.

As part of ongoing efforts to move the project forward, Botswana and Namibia continue to hold high-level bilateral engagements. The next round of discussions will take place in Kasane, Botswana, where technical experts and ministers from both countries are scheduled to meet. According to Botswana's Ministry of Transport & Infrastructure, the joint ministerial meeting will bring together senior government officials and technical teams to review progress on the project, including implementation milestones, and legal and regulatory frameworks.

The governments also said discussions will focus on finalising technical parameters, financing models and regulatory arrangements required to advance the railway's development. Once completed, the Trans Kalahari Railway is expected to strengthen Southern Africa's multimodal transport network by improving rail connectivity to Walvis Bay, supporting regional trade and reinforcing the port's role as a logistics hub for cargo moving to and from the hinterland.

