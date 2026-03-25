cargo-partner has extended its partnership with the HHLA Pure initiative for a third year, increasing climate-neutral rail transport across Central and Eastern Europe and saving emissions equal to the carbon absorbed by over 24,500 trees.

The company, part of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, continues its cooperation with the programme developed by Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) and METRANS. The initiative enables CO₂-free container transport through energy-efficient rail systems and electrified terminal operations, with remaining emissions offset through Gold Standard-certified climate protection projects.

Luca Ferrara, CEO of cargo-partner, said the partnership supports the company’s broader environmental efforts by offering customers eco-conscious transport solutions that reduce the carbon footprint of their shipments while compensating for unavoidable emissions through certified projects.

In 2025, cargo-partner transported a total of 13,349 TEUs in a climate-neutral manner across three Central and Eastern European countries, reflecting the continued growth of the initiative.

Hungary recorded the highest volumes, with 6,140 TEUs transported sustainably, resulting in estimated emissions savings of 407.5 tonnes of CO₂. Slovakia handled 3,678 TEUs, saving around 71.6 tonnes of CO₂, while the Czech Republic recorded 3,531 TEUs with savings of 66.7 tonnes of CO₂.

The company said these results demonstrate the successful development of low-emission rail corridors from major European hubs. It also highlighted the role of its warehouse in Dunajská Streda, which is directly connected to the METRANS container terminal, in supporting efficient and environmentally responsible logistics.

Alongside the HHLA Pure initiative, cargo-partner continues to invest in sustainability measures, including the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel, improvements in facility standards and optimisation of resource consumption across its network.