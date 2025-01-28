DP World and NSW Ports have announced a joint investment of A$400 million to expand the rail terminal at Port Botany in Sydney. The project will increase the terminal's annual rail capacity from 400,000 TEUs to 1 million TEUs.

The investment will include the addition of five new rail sidings to accommodate 600-meter-long regional trains. The project is expected to start in June and take two years to complete.

According to Nicolaj Noes, Executive Vice President of DP World Oceania, the investment will deliver more capacity, agility, and integration of processes. He added that the project will also reduce carbon emissions and improve Sydney's air quality.

NSW Ports CEO Marika Calfas said the collaboration with DP World will enable more containers to be moved by rail, reducing the growth of trucks on roads. She added that the new rail terminal will deliver greater efficiency for the state's container supply chains.

The investment is part of DP World's efforts to expand its rail capabilities across several continents. The company operates intermodal rail services linking its operations across Europe, North America, South America, Africa, India, and the Middle East.

Port Botany is New South Wales' container port and handles 2.8 million TEUs annually. The port contributes A$10.7 billion to New South Wales' Gross State Product each year.