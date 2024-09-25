On Monday, the Ethio-Djibouti Standard Gauge Railway Share Company (EDR) announced the launch of its first livestock export from Adama to Djibouti by rail. According to Takele Uma Banti, the Chief Executive Officer at EDR, this approach will facilitate the country's export trade and maximise the use of open wagons that were previously used only for imports.



"It will also boost export meat quality by minimising transport stress on animals, showcasing Ethiopia's commitment to efficient and sustainable trade. Furthermore, it demonstrates Ethiopia's dedication to enhancing capital flows across borders," stated EDR's CEO in a social media post.





With the new launch network, Ethiopia can capitalise on its status as the home to the largest livestock population in Africa. According to a recent report from the World Bank Group, Ethiopia leads Africa in livestock numbers, with 70.3 million cattle, 95.4 million sheep and goats, and 8.1 million camels. Another report from Statista confirms that Ethiopia has consistently maintained its position as the largest livestock producer in Africa. The report also indicates that in 2022, Ethiopia had the largest cattle population in Africa, with approximately 68 million heads.

