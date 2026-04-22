Indian Railways has successfully completed the supply of ten locomotives to Maputo, Mozambique, with the final two units reaching their destination in April 2026. This delivery marks the completion of a major export contract that reinforces India’s role as a significant supplier of railway infrastructure and confirms the success of the 'Make in India, Make for the World' initiative.

The project was executed by the Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) in Varanasi and managed by the Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES), which acted as the key export agency to ensure the seamless transition of these high-value machines from the production line to the rail network in Maputo, Mozambique. The effort followed a consistent delivery schedule that began in June 2025.

These 3,300 HP AC-AC diesel-electric locomotives were custom-built to match the specific requirements of the railway network in Mozambique. Unlike the broad gauge system common in India, these units were manufactured to the Cape gauge standard of 1,067 millimetres. The engineers at BLW ensured that these machines could operate at speeds of up to 100 kilometres per hour, providing a capable solution for both freight and passenger transport in the region.





The design process also considered the needs of the crew. To improve safety and comfort during long journeys, the locomotives include modern features such as an integrated refrigerator, a hot plate, a mobile holder, and an updated cabin design. These additions show how Indian manufacturers are tailoring their technology to meet the unique operational standards of international clients.

The BLW facility has become a central hub for India’s railway exports. Since 2014, the factory has supported rail development in countries including Sri Lanka and Myanmar. The successful delivery of the final units to Maputo, Mozambique, demonstrates that India can navigate complex global shipping requirements and provide comprehensive support, from design and manufacturing to the final commissioning of rolling stock.

This project is part of a wider strategy to showcase India’s industrial strengths. Beyond locomotives, India has successfully exported diverse railway equipment, including metro coaches, passenger coaches, and bogies, to markets across Europe, Australia, and North America. By controlling the production of critical components and maintaining high-quality standards, BLW and RITES have strengthened India’s position as a reliable partner in the global railway equipment market.