A significant milestone in Southern Africa’s freight rail infrastructure has officially arrived as the first eight Wabtec Corporation C28 locomotives reached the Port of Durban. This landmark delivery marks the opening chapter of Traxtion’s R1.8 billion (South African Rand) locomotive investment programme, setting a strong operational precedent for regional logistics modernisation. Building upon this foundational momentum, the locomotive initiative will soon be followed by a secondary investment of approximately R1.6 billion (South African Rand) dedicated specifically to acquiring new freight wagons, creating a fully synchronised effort to overhaul regional heavy-haul transport capacity.

Over the next two years, a total of 46 modern locomotives will enter active service across the broader network. This progressive fleet expansion aims to drastically elevate freight movement throughout Southern Africa while directly supporting the national government's overarching vision of fostering greater private sector participation in the rail sector. As South Africa’s broader freight rail reforms transition smoothly from high-level policy frameworks into practical, on-the-ground implementation, large-scale capital investments like this are destined to play a central role in constructing a far stronger, more reliable, and vastly more competitive regional logistics network.

Beyond expanding track capacity, the project delivers immediate and lasting value to the domestic railway engineering ecosystem. The newly arrived locomotives will undergo thorough refurbishment work at Traxtion's dedicated Rail Services Hub in Pretoria. This strategic local focus actively nurtures South African engineering expertise, creates skilled employment opportunities, and strengthens domestic supply chains.

Furthermore, the project stands out as an exceptionally high-value initiative for the downstream domestic railway industry, driving local economic empowerment with an impressive 78% local procurement rate and 60% overall local content. Ultimately, by unlocking critical additional freight capacity for commercial enterprises across the region, this combined private capital investment of nearly R3.4 billion (South African Rand) provides the essential operational foundation needed for robust, long-term economic growth across Southern Africa.