The Naivasha–Kisumu–Malaba Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) project has moved a step closer to construction, with Kenya Railways completing the Route Planning and Validation Exercise and advancing preparations for works to begin in July 2026.

The exercise, which included technical assessments, environmental and social studies, and stakeholder consultations, helped finalise the project design and laid the groundwork for implementation. The railway is expected to improve regional connectivity, facilitate trade, create employment opportunities, and support socio-economic development across the region.

To assess readiness for the next phase, Kenya Railways Managing Director Philip J. Mainga led a site visit in Narok County alongside Deputy County Commissioner John Gathogo, County Secretary Mayiani Tuya, representatives of the National Land Commission (NLC), and officials from project contractor China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), led by Wu Jun.

Ahead of the visit, the delegation met with local government representatives, where the National Government Administration reaffirmed its support for the project and its implementation.

Kenya Railways said the visit highlighted the collaboration between the national and county governments, the National Land Commission, local stakeholders, and the contractor in progressing the railway project. Once completed, the line is expected to strengthen transport links, boost trade and investment, generate jobs, and contribute to economic growth in Narok County and beyond.

The corporation reiterated its commitment to developing modern and sustainable railway infrastructure that supports Kenya’s development goals and enhances the country’s role as a regional transport and logistics hub.