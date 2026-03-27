Kenya Railways has announced plans to introduce a parcel delivery service between Nairobi and Mombasa, offering same-day delivery as part of efforts to expand logistics services along the country’s key rail corridor.

The upcoming Parcel Service is expected to provide a faster and secure option for small cargo shipments between the two cities, leveraging the existing Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) network.

The announcement comes as Kenya moves forward with the Naivasha–Kisumu–Malaba SGR extension, a major infrastructure project aimed at strengthening regional cargo connectivity across East Africa.

Construction of the line officially restarted following a groundbreaking ceremony at Motonyi in Narok County on March 19, 2026, presided over by Kenya’s President William Samoei Ruto. The extension forms part of Kenya’s long-term plan to expand the SGR from Naivasha through Kisumu to Malaba, near the Kenya–Uganda border.

Once completed, the corridor is expected to significantly enhance cargo flows across the region by linking production zones directly to the railway network. The project will also support the development of a multimodal logistics corridor connecting the Port of Mombasa with Kisumu Port, enabling cargo movement across Lake Victoria and into neighbouring markets.

From a logistics perspective, the extension is expected to reduce reliance on road transport, lower freight costs, and improve overall supply chain efficiency for high-volume cargo movements.

The project’s revival marks a key milestone after construction stalled for six years following the withdrawal of Chinese financing. The new phase will be built by a Chinese contractor and financed through revenue securitisation using the railway development levy collected on cargo transported on the existing SGR line.

Kenya Railways officials say the expansion will help strengthen the country’s role as a regional trade gateway while enhancing the efficiency of cargo transport along the Northern Corridor.