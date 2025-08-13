Earlier this week, a delegation from Etihad Rail and the Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) met with Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) officials in Mombasa to discuss strategic cooperation and share best practices in freight rail infrastructure development. According to a recent post by KPA, Etihad Rail is mandated to manage the development, construction, and operation of the United Arab Emirates’ national freight and passenger railway network.

KPA’s General Manager for Cargo Operations, Sudi A. Mwasinago, noted that investments in upgrading operating systems and acquiring modern equipment have significantly improved efficiency. These remarks were made during the engagement with Etihad Rail and KRC, which also focused on knowledge exchange for cost-effective railway network management.

In May 2025, Etihad Rail signed a memorandum of understanding with KRC, witnessed by Kenyan President William Ruto and the UAE Foreign Minister, to strengthen collaboration in railway operations and management. Saqqaf Alattas of Etihad Rail, said the cooperation will include sharing operational expertise with both KPA and KRC.

The Kenyan government has announced plans to extend the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) from Naivasha to Kisumu and onward to Malaba. Completed in 2019 for $5 billion, the SGR connects Mombasa Port to Naivasha via Nairobi and remains Kenya’s largest infrastructure project since independence.

To fund the extension, Kenya plans to raise $4 billion by securitising an import levy, with plans to extend its China-built Standard Gauge Railway. The expanded rail line aims to enhance regional freight links to South Sudan, Ethiopia, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The Ministry of Transport has confirmed ongoing talks with Etihad Rail regarding the operation of freight services on the SGR.