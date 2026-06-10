RSCT has completed its first train operation, marking a significant step forward in expanding multimodal transport capabilities and advancing integrated logistics services in Egypt.

The milestone underscores the company's commitment to enhancing supply chain efficiency by creating seamless links between maritime and rail transportation. It also aligns with RSCT's sustainability goals through the use of electric RTG cranes and environmentally friendly cargo handling practices.

The achievement reflects RSCT's continued focus on delivering innovative logistics solutions while creating greater value for its customers and partners.

From handling its first vessel to launching its first train operation, RSCT is steadily building a world-class gateway to support the future of Egypt's trade and logistics sector.