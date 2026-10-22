Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) has set a world record by safely operating a 696-wagon empty train on South Africa’s Iron Ore Export Line from Saldanha to the Northern Cape. The train reached Loop 18 on 18 October 2026, completing the longest train operation ever carried out on the corridor.

The operation was conducted as part of a dynamic train evaluation programme aimed at setting a world record while advancing technical knowledge of train design, handling and operational performance.

The train comprised 696 empty CR13/14 wagons in a Radio Distributed Power (RDP) arrangement. It was hauled by a combination of Class 15E electric and Class 43D diesel-electric locomotives.

Under the RDP system, locomotives positioned at different points along the train operate as a synchronised unit. This allows traction and braking forces to be distributed across the train, helping manage the significant forces generated by trains of this size. The technology also supports safe train handling, operational stability and reduced stress on rolling stock and rail infrastructure.

The initiative was led by TFR’s Train Design Technology and Operations teams, in collaboration with Transnet Engineering, the Transnet Rail Infrastructure Manager (TRIM) and the Railway Safety Regulator.

Before the operation, Train Design Technology specialists carried out extensive planning, modelling and simulations. Teams assessed train dynamics, locomotive placement, route readiness, operating strategies, communication protocols and infrastructure requirements to ensure the train could move safely.

Specialist personnel accompanied the train throughout its journey to monitor its handling and operational performance. Locomotive data collected during the run will be analysed against simulation results to validate performance models and further improve TFR’s operating capabilities.

Russell Baatjies, chief executive of TFR, said the operation demonstrated the company’s engineering expertise, operational excellence and innovation.

He added that the technical knowledge and operational insights gained from the exercise would support the continued advancement of rail operations, encourage innovation and strengthen freight rail capabilities.

The achievement reinforces the Iron Ore Export Line’s position as one of the world’s leading heavy-haul rail corridors. It also highlights South Africa’s ability to carry out rail operations at a scale achieved by a limited number of railway operators globally.

TFR said the operation supports its efforts to unlock capacity, improve operational performance and strengthen the competitiveness of South Africa’s logistics network.