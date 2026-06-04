South African rail operator Traxtion has secured $86 million in equity funding to complete the financing of its previously announced R3.4 billion rolling stock investment programme, strengthening its position as rail reform and private-sector participation continue to gain momentum across the country. The funding round brings together STANLIB Infrastructure Investments, Standard Bank and long-standing investor Harith through its Harith InfraCo and PAIDF2 funds. The transaction was facilitated by Pallidus Capital.

According to Traxtion, the capital raise completes the equity funding required for the company's R3.4 billion rolling stock programme, which includes the acquisition of 46 locomotives and 920 wagons. Additional capital has also been made available to support future planned investments and business growth.

“This additional investment clearly demonstrates the confidence we have long held in the future of rail and is yet another step toward unlocking rail’s full potential as a catalyst for growth,” said James Holley, Chief Executive Officer of Traxtion. “We previously said Traxtion was preparing to unlock significantly more investment into the sector, the backing of South Africa’s largest financial institutions sets us up perfectly to deliver that,” he added.

The rolling stock programme is intended to expand rail freight capacity and support growing demand for rail-based logistics solutions. Traxtion said the first locomotives are expected to enter service in March 2027. Alongside fleet expansion, the programme includes a minimum local content target of 60%, continued investment in refurbishment and maintenance capabilities, and support for supplier development initiatives. The company estimates that approximately 662 direct jobs will be created during the build and deployment phases.

Traxtion has built its business around extending the operational life of rail assets through refurbishment, maintenance and operational optimisation. The company said the new funding will support fleet enhancement initiatives, operational expansion, refurbishment programmes, future fundraising opportunities and strategic growth projects across Southern Africa.

The investment comes as South Africa seeks to improve freight rail performance and address logistics constraints affecting trade and economic activity. Rail operators and investors are closely monitoring ongoing sector reforms, including anticipated regulatory developments such as Version 4 of the Network Statement, which is expected to enable greater private-sector participation in the national rail network.

Traxtion said the latest investment positions the company to capitalise on emerging opportunities as the rail sector evolves and demand for efficient freight transportation continues to grow. The participation of STANLIB Infrastructure Investments, Standard Bank and Harith reflects growing institutional confidence in rail as a critical component of South Africa’s freight and logistics ecosystem. Industry stakeholders increasingly view investment in rolling stock and rail infrastructure as essential to improving logistics efficiency, reducing pressure on road networks and supporting long-term economic growth and trade competitiveness.