December 19, 2019: Seychelles has inked two new bilateral air services agreements with Zimbabwe and the Dominican Republic during the 12th ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization) Air Services Negotiation Event (ICAN2019) held at Aqaba, Jordan. It was hosted by the Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC).

Additional agreements were signed with Cyprus, Paraguay, Senegal, Belarus, and Guyana. These air transport agreements have been initialed and await signatures.

Seychelles, as an island nation, not only depends on tourists but also air cargo and enjoys daily flights from many countries to the main island of Mahe.

“Zimbabwe and the Dominican Republic are two countries with whom we enjoy excellent bilateral ties and we believe that the signature would elevate our relationship with these two countries to new heights,” said Ambassador of the Republic of Seychelles Jean - Claude Adrienn who is based in the United Arab Emirates.

Air Seychelles currently flies under such bilateral arrangements to Johannesburg (South Africa), Mauritius, Madagascar, Tel Aviv (‎Israel) and Mumbai (India).

“The signature of these agreements attest to Seychelles’ commitment to increase the number of regulatory frameworks that would allow the country to boost connectivity with the rest of the world,” said Adrienne.

Seychelles’ four-member delegation at the meeting was led by the chief executive officer of the Seychelles Civil Aviation Authority (SCAA), Garry Albert.

The event saw the participation of 61 states and seven international organisations.