In 2022, 661 containers were lost at sea, according to the latest update from the World Shipping Council (WSC). "This represents less than one thousandth of 1% (0.00026%) of the 250 million packed and empty containers currently shipped each year with cargo transported valued at more than $7 trillion," says the Containers Lost at Sea – 2023 Update. Most WSC member carriers saw no or single digit container losses in 2022 with only two carriers reporting losses above 100 units for the year, the update added. "Reviewing the results of the total fifteen-year period (2008-2022) surveyed, the WSC estimates that there was on average a total of 1,566 containers lost at sea each year. Average losses for the last three years was 2,301 containers per year (2020-2022)."





John Butler, President & CEO, WSC says: "The reduction in containers lost at sea in 2022 is positive news but there is no time for complacency. Every container lost at sea will always be one too many and we will continue with our efforts to make the sea a safer place to work, and to protect the environment and cargo by reducing the number of containers lost at sea."

