With local representation in Taiwan for over 20 years, AAL Shipping (AAL) is expanding its presence in the country and strengthening its scope of premium project heavy lift services with the appointment of Taiwan Wallem Transportation as its exclusive commercial and port agency representative within the region.

Established in 1903, the Wallem Group opened its doors in Taipei in 1994 and represents the very best in port and commercial agency services across Asia, with a presence and local reputation second to none. The Wallem Group is already delivering a strong performance for AAL in South Korea, after its appointment as the carrier’s exclusive agency representative there in 2022.

Christophe Grammare, AAL’s mnaging director, explained, “Taiwan is an important market within Asia and to our operations with strong exports of steel, yachts and engineered industrial project components to key trading partners like Australia, US, and Europe – all markets which we serve with regular services. We have had a solid local presence there for two decades, serving the local multipurpose cargo shipping community with a wide range of flexible ocean transportation solutions. These include scheduled liner operations, regular trade lane sailings and tramp services that connect the region with its trading partners.”

He added, “Wallem has already proved itself to be a reliable partner for AAL and has a strong reputation with, and knowledge of, the local Taiwanese shipping community as well as the breakbulk and heavy lift market in Taiwan and our ambitions to comprehensively grow this market are very much aligned. We are looking forward to working together in this region to enhance our commercial presence and penetrate the local market further with our range of highly competitive premium multipurpose and project heavy lift cargo solutions.”