AD Ports Group has awarded three contracts worth a combined AED 735 million for the development of the Noatum Ports Pointe-Noire Terminal in the Republic of the Congo, advancing its expansion strategy in Africa and strengthening its partnership with the CMA CGM Group. The contracts cover marine and landside infrastructure works as well as the supply of container handling equipment for the new terminal at the Port of Pointe-Noire.

The container terminal is being developed through a joint venture between AD Ports Group and CMA CGM Group’s subsidiary, CMA Terminals, following an agreement signed in February 2025. The project falls under AD Ports Group’s 30-year concession agreement with the Government of the Republic of the Congo, which can be extended by another 20 years.

Two contracts valued at AED 551 million were awarded to MAR CONTRACTING SARLU and MBTP SA JV for marine and topside works. A separate AED 184 million contract was awarded to Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. for the supply of three ship-to-shore cranes and nine rubber-tyred gantry cranes.

The first phase of the terminal will include a 420-metre quay wall with a depth of 16 metres, designed to handle Patagonia-class vessels. The development will also include a 100,000-square-metre logistics facility. Under the concession agreement, AD Ports Group also retains the right to develop additional multipurpose cargo capabilities depending on future business demand.

Mohamed Eidha AlMenhali, Regional CEO – AD Ports Group, said: 'These contract awards mark a significant step towards delivering a modern and future-ready container terminal at the Port of Pointe-Noire, in partnership with CMA Terminals. This development reflects AD Ports Group’s long-term commitment to investing in high-growth markets and developing integrated maritime and logistics infrastructure that strengthens regional trade connectivity. This strategic investment will not only enhance port capacity but also create lasting value for Congolese communities through job creation, skills development, and stronger integration into global trade. In addition, this development will support economic diversification, attract leading global shipping lines, and deliver sustainable value for the Republic of the Congo and the wider region, in line with the vision of our wise leadership in the UAE.”

According to the company, the terminal is expected to improve the port’s ability to handle larger vessels and increase annual cargo throughput, reinforcing Pointe-Noire’s position as a trade gateway for Central and West Africa. Construction is expected to be completed within two years.

AD Ports Group said the project could create up to 9,000 jobs directly and indirectly during construction and operational phases. Around 800 jobs are expected to be generated during construction activities, while direct terminal operations could support another 400 roles. The company also predicts that related business activities linked to the terminal could generate up to 7,000 indirect jobs.

The company said the development aligns with the Republic of the Congo’s national development plans, which aim to diversify the economy beyond hydrocarbons and improve trade infrastructure. AD Ports Group stated that the project would contribute to positioning Pointe-Noire as a maritime and logistics hub serving Central and West Africa.

The marine works contract includes the design and construction of the quay wall, marine structures, crane foundations and associated waterside infrastructure. The topside works contract covers container yard infrastructure, operational facilities, substations, utilities and supporting terminal infrastructure.

The crane supply agreement includes Super Post-Panamax ship-to-shore cranes and hybrid rubber-tyred gantry cranes. AD Ports Group said the hybrid RTG cranes are expected to reduce diesel consumption by up to 60 per cent compared with conventional diesel-powered units, saving about one million litres of fuel annually and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by around 5,000 tonnes each year.

The Pointe-Noire project forms part of AD Ports Group’s broader Africa expansion strategy, which includes port terminals and logistics operations in Egypt, Tanzania, Angola, Cameroon and the Republic of the Congo. The company also operates maritime shipping services across West and East Africa and is developing a 20 square kilometre industrial and logistics park at East Port Said in Egypt.