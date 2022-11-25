AD Ports Group has signed a contract with China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) for the development of buildings and topside infrastructure for the CMA Terminals Khalifa Port, a joint venture owned by CMA CGM's subsidiary CMA Terminals (with a 70 percent stake) and AD Ports Group (30 percent stake).

"The agreement includes the development of the first net zero carbon administration building to be constructed for the joint venture, which is being developed in-line with the company's role as an official partner of World Green Building Council's Middle East & North Africa Regional Network. The award-winning administration building, which won the Net Zero Design Building Project of the Year in October, will be a highly energy efficient building that is powered from renewable energy sources and offsets," says a release from AD Ports.

The agreement will see the development of 28 offices and utilities across the terminal, more than one million square metres of yard paving, reefer stacks, STS cranes and access roads, the release added.

"We are making positive progress on the development of CMA Terminals Khalifa Port, which will be one of the most modern and innovative terminals in the region upon completion," says Saif Al Mazrouei, CEO, Ports Cluster, AD Ports Group. "Under the guidance of our wise leadership, we are incorporating sustainability principles into our construction plan, with the development of our first net zero administration building. Our design practice supports the UAE's wider targets for building the circular economy, recycling construction and operational waste and using high recycled content materials."

Yang Zhiyuan, CEO, CHEC Middle East division, adds: "We are proud to be selected for this flagship project, contributing to the development of what will be one of the most advanced terminals in the region. In particular, we will ensure that the design and construction of buildings and topside infrastructure will meet the highest architectural and sustainability standards."

Once completed, CMA Terminals Khalifa Port will have an initial capacity of 1.8 million TEUs, will be fully integrated with Etihad Rail and will significantly enhance Khalifa Port's connectivity and position as a key gateway for the region, the release added.