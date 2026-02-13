AD Ports Group has joined Africa Ports Development’s 30-year concession to design, build and operate a new dry bulk terminal at the Port of Douala in Cameroon, expanding its footprint in Central Africa’s maritime sector. The agreement forms part of a wider investment structure that brings together AD Ports Group and two UAE investors with a combined 60 per cent stake in the operating company, alongside Africa Ports Development’s 40 per cent ownership. The structure gives AD Ports Group an effective economic interest of 51 per cent in the project.

Under the arrangement, AD Ports Group’s share of investment is expected to reach about AED 320 million for phase one of the development. The first phase includes two berths and about 450 metres of quay wall, with an annual handling capacity estimated at four million tonnes of dry bulk cargo, including clinker, gypsum, fertiliser and grain. Construction is scheduled to run from 2026 to 2028 in cooperation with the Port Authority of Douala to support demand at Cameroon’s main maritime gateway.

The Port of Douala handles about 80 per cent of Cameroon’s bulk cargo and 85 per cent of national trade volumes, making it a key link for Central African supply chains and landlocked markets. The new terminal is expected to create up to 4,000 direct and indirect jobs, contributing to workforce development and trade activity linked to port operations.

Mohamed Eidha Al Menhali, Regional CEO of AD Ports Group, said, “This agreement represents a strategically important expansion of AD Ports Group’s presence in Africa and reinforces our commitment to developing high-impact maritime infrastructure in high-growth markets, in line with the vision of our wise leadership. The Douala dry bulk terminal will enhance trade resilience, support industrial development, and strengthen Cameroon’s role as a gateway to Central Africa.”

Al Menhali added, “Through our partnership with Africa Ports Development, we are combining local market expertise with AD Ports Group’s global capabilities in port development and operations to support the Port Authority of Douala’s plans to modernise and enhance Douala Port, enabling regional trade and long-term economic growth. We commend the Port Authority for the significant progress achieved in recent years, which has driven strong growth in Cameroon’s maritime sector, and we look forward to contributing further to its long-term development ambitions.”

Marc Tabchy, Managing Partner of Africa Ports Development, said: “We are honoured to bring this partnership to life with AD Ports Group, a global reference that shares our firm belief in this project, in Cameroon, and in the potential of the African continent. Building upon the opportunity provided by the Port Authority of Douala’s modernisation and specialisation initiatives, this collaboration establishes a strategic synergy combining our group’s ambition and regional depth with AD Ports Group’s operational excellence.”

Located at Cameroon’s largest maritime port, the terminal will serve bulk imports and transit flows across Central Africa. The facility will also benefit from hinterland connectivity linking Douala with industrial centres and regional trade corridors. AD Ports Group said the project supports its wider expansion strategy across Africa, where it maintains investments and operations in Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, Kenya, Tanzania, Angola, and the Republic of the Congo as it strengthens its role in trade and logistics infrastructure development.