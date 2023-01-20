AD Ports Group has signed strategic agreements with Angolan organisations to enhance maritime connectivity along Africa’s west coast.

AD Ports Group entered into a framework agreement with the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Angola to begin collaboration on the development of maritime services and infrastructure across the country in the presence of Minister of State Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2023, says an official release.

"The Group has also entered into a head of terms agreement to form a joint venture with state-owned logistics and transportation company UNICARGAS, which manages the multipurpose terminal at the Port of Luanda, Angola’s busiest port that handles more than 70 percent of the country’s international imports and 80 percent of its non-petroleum exports."

The new joint venture, with majority ownership by AD Ports Group, will work to modernise, manage and operate the multipurpose terminal and the logistic business of UNICARGAS, the release added.

Capt. Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO, AD Ports Group, says: “Our collaboration with the Republic of Angola demonstrates AD Ports Group’s commitment to supporting the UAE’s strong and evolving relationship with Angola in line with the directions of our wise leadership.

“We are focused on building fast and efficient maritime trade routes, and we are pleased to bring our robust knowledge base to Angola and the ports located on Africa’s west coast. These agreements reflect the trust the Ministry of Transport and the team at UNICARGAS have placed in us, and in our ability to contribute to Angola’s economic growth plans.”

Ricardo Viegas D´Abreu, Minister for Transport of the Republic of Angola adds: “The development of the Republic of Angola’s port infrastructure is a key priority of our 2023-2027 National Development Plan. Modernising our port infrastructure is a vital step for Angola to maximise the potential of our natural resources and promote economic growth for the benefit of our people. We are delighted to enter into the framework agreement with AD Ports Group and to benefit from its established knowledge and expertise as a global maritime player.”

The Republic of Angola offers 1,600km of Atlantic Ocean coastline with five major operational ports, located at Luanda, Cabinda, Lobito, Soyo, and Namibe, the release added.