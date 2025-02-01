AD Ports Group began its long-term management and development of a major multipurpose terminal and an associated logistics business with local partners in Luanda, Angola, driving forward its expansion in sub-Saharan Africa.

With Angolan joint venture partners Unicargas and Multiparques, AD Ports Group started operations at Noatum Ports Luanda Terminal in the country’s largest port, says an official release from AD Ports. "The Port of Luanda handles about 76 percent of Angola’s container and general cargo volumes as well as providing maritime access to landlocked neighbours Democratic Republic of the Congo and Zambia."

AD Ports Group has a 81 percent stake in the multipurpose terminal venture with Unicargas and Multiparques, and a 90 percent stake in the logistics venture with Unicargas, the release added.

"Under a 20-year concession agreement with the Luanda Port Authority signed in April 2024, AD Ports Group committed to invest around $250 million through 2026 to modernise the terminal and to develop Noatum Unicargas Logistics for local, regional and international clients."

In line with demand, AD Ports Group’s investment could increase to $380 million over the life of the concession, which could be extended by another 10 years, the release added.

(From left): Alcina Rufina Safeca de Sousa, Chairwoman, Board of Directors, Unicargas and Mohamed Eidha Al Menhali, Regional CEO, AD Ports Group.

Mohamed Eidha Al Menhali, Regional CEO, AD Ports Group says: "With the planned upgrade of Luanda’s multipurpose port terminal and establishment of an integrated logistics and freight forwarding business leveraging our Group’s global network and reach, AD Ports Group is positioned to capture the growth in Angola’s container volumes, which are forecast to rise on average by 3.3 percent annually over the next decade. In line with the direction of our leadership, this significant investment by our Group and its partners will strengthen the country’s ties with the UAE and bring jobs and economic prosperity to the citizens of Angola."

The Luanda port terminal will be significantly upgraded to a general cargo, container and roll-on-roll off (RoRo) terminal, the release added.