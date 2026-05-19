The UAE-based AD Ports Group has announced the formation of the UAE’s first national shipbuilders consortium, bringing together companies across shipbuilding, vessel repair, fabrication and marine engineering to strengthen the country’s maritime industrial ecosystem.

The Consortium of UAE Shipbuilders was announced on May 15, 2026, as part of broader efforts to enhance coordination across the domestic maritime sector and support the UAE’s industrial diversification ambitions. The consortium includes an initial group of national industry players spanning shipbuilding, steel production and marine engineering, including SAFEEN Drydocks, Premier Marine Engineering Services, Dubai Shipbuilding & Engineering, Al Seer Marine, Dutch Oriental, JOME Engineering, Blue Gulf Ship Builders and MBK Marine Industries, among others.

According to AD Ports Group, the initiative aims to improve visibility across project pipelines, strengthen procurement efficiencies and support coordinated project execution across the maritime value chain. The consortium is also expected to create greater participation opportunities for locally based small and medium-sized shipyards. The initiative will be led by Noatum Maritime, part of AD Ports Group’s Maritime & Shipping Cluster. The company said the platform is intended to strengthen cooperation across the domestic maritime industry while enabling smaller companies to participate in larger and more complex local and international projects.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group, said the formation of the consortium reflects the group’s commitment to advancing the UAE’s industrial and maritime capabilities in line with national economic diversification objectives. Through SAFEEN Drydocks, a joint venture with Premier Marine Engineering Services, Noatum Maritime currently provides shipbuilding and repair capabilities in the UAE. Internationally, SAFEEN Drydocks has also expanded its footprint through the acquisition of the Balenciaga Shipyard in Spain. AD Ports Group said the consortium will help position the UAE as a more competitive player in global maritime trade, shipbuilding and marine manufacturing.