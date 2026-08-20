n a significant development for international marine sports and global trade operations, AD Ports Group (ADX: ADPORTS), a global enabler of integrated trade, industry and logistics solutions, has officially signed a logistics partnership agreement with the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club. Under this strategic agreement, signed on 16 July 2026 in Abu Dhabi, UAE, AD Ports Group assumes the role of Official Logistics Partner of Team Abu Dhabi F1H2O as they prepare for the upcoming 2026 UIM F1H2O World Championship.

The landmark agreement was formally executed by Sultan Al Ghaithi, Group Chief Human Resources Officer at AD Ports Group, and Thani Al Qamzi, Executive Director of Team Abu Dhabi and Modern Sports at the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club. The signing ceremony took place in the presence of several senior officials and executive representatives from both distinguished organisations.

Through this comprehensive partnership, AD Ports Group will directly support the extensive logistics operations required for Team Abu Dhabi’s high-profile global campaigns. By drawing upon its deep expertise and extensive capabilities in end-to-end logistics and supply chain management, AD Ports Group will oversee the safe, seamless and efficient transportation of race boats and complex technical equipment across international borders in accordance with the highest international standards. This specialised logistics framework is designed to optimise the team's operational readiness and strategic preparation ahead of major international competitions.

Highlighting the overarching importance of the collaboration, Sultan Al Ghaithi, Group Chief Human Resources Officer, AD Ports Group, said: “This partnership reflects AD Ports Group’s commitment to supporting national initiatives that showcase Abu Dhabi’s leadership and global presence. We are pleased to work with Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club and Team Abu Dhabi, leveraging our logistics expertise to support a team that embodies the values of ambition, excellence, innovation and professionalism that define the Emirate. We look forward to supporting a successful 2026 championship season.”

Welcoming the partnership, Thani Al Qamzi, Executive Director of Team Abu Dhabi and Modern Sports - Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, said: “This agreement represents an important milestone for Team Abu Dhabi, bringing together two organisations with a shared commitment to excellence and strengthening Abu Dhabi’s presence on the global stage. The logistics support provided by a global partner with AD Ports Group’s expertise will further enhance the team’s readiness and ability to compete at the highest levels.”

The agreement unites two prominent entities that consistently champion Abu Dhabi’s stature internationally. Team Abu Dhabi has firmly established itself as one of the world's most formidable marine sports powerhouses, proudly carrying the Emirate's name across world championship venues while promoting Abu Dhabi as a premier global destination for sports and tourism. Concurrently, AD Ports Group continues to solidify the Emirate's reputation as an elite global trade, industrial and logistics hub.

As part of the commercial and brand agreement, AD Ports Group’s branding will feature prominently across Team Abu Dhabi’s powerboats, official racing apparel, digital media platforms and global promotional initiatives throughout the entirety of the 2026 championship season. The initiative stands as a prime model of inter-institutional collaboration, furthering Abu Dhabi’s vision to strengthen its global leadership in elite marine sports through innovation, expertise and mutual excellence.

This article was originally published on Indian Transport & Logistics News