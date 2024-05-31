Adani International Ports Holdings (AIPH), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ), has signed a 30-year concession agreement with the Tanzania Ports Authority to operate and manage Container Terminal 2 at the Dar es Salaam Port, Tanzania.

Dar es Salaam Port is a gateway port with a well-connected network of roadways and railways. CT2, with four berths, has an annual cargo handling capacity of one million TEUs and managed 0.82 million TEUs of containers in 2023, estimated to be 83 percent of Tanzania’s total container volumes.

"East Africa Gateway (EAGL) has been incorporated as a joint venture of AIPH, AD Ports Group and East Harbour Terminals (EHTL). APSEZ will be the controlling shareholder and will consolidate EAGL on its books," says an official release.

Photos Credit: Dar es Salaam Port

EAGL has signed a share purchase agreement for the acquisition of 95 percent stake in Tanzania International Container Terminal Services (TICTS) from Hutchison Port Holdings (and its affiliate Hutchison Port Investments) and Harbours Investment for a purchase consideration of $39.5 million, the release added. "TICTS currently owns all the port handling equipment and employs the manpower. Adani will operate CT2 through TICTS."



Karan Adani, Managing Director, APSEZ says: “The signing of the concession for Container Terminal 2 at Dar es Salaam Port is in line with APSEZ’s ambition of becoming one of the largest port operators globally by 2030. We are confident that with our expertise and network in ports and logistics, we will be able to enhance trade volumes and economic cooperation between our ports and East Africa. We will strive to transform Dar es Salaam Port into a world class port."